Brave whistleblower uncovers pharma scam

The scandal involving drugs and medical supplies unfolded at the Veterans General Hospital in Bangkok. Authorities plan to file charges against the network of offenders this month. Veterans Health Administration

In an extraordinary act of courage, Ms Patchani Phunsuk, a whistleblower at the heart of a pharmaceutical corruption scandal, has helped uncover a criminal network that misused taxpayer-funded drugs to enrich a select few while jeopardising public health.

The corruption, which spans over a decade, involves the exploitation of the Veterans General Hospital system, where “fake patients” were created to funnel medication for illegal resale, causing damages worth billions of baht.

Ms Patchani’s journey began when she was approached by a “team leader” who tried to recruit her into the operation.

The leader, part of a network of fake patients, explained how the scheme worked: elderly individuals, both genuinely ill and perfectly healthy, were recruited to pose as patients.

They would visit the Veterans General Hospital, feign illnesses, and receive large quantities of medications, which they would then hand over to the network in exchange for cash. These drugs were later sold for profit.

Despite warnings from her family to stay out of the scheme for fear of her safety, Ms Patchani decided to take action.

“I did this because I wanted to see justice served. I wanted to make sure those who were wronged by this network would face real consequences,” she said.

She began gathering evidence, secretly recording conversations and documenting the process.

She even went undercover, posing as a fake patient to collect firsthand evidence. Over time, she amassed a mountain of proof, including video recordings and testimonies from others involved in the scheme.

“We as fake patients were coached on how to act during medical consultations, and some doctors within the hospital were complicit, prescribing unnecessary medications,” she said, adding the medicines varied from treatments for heart disease to painkillers for joints, liver supplements, and even artificial tears.

Some of the medicines were expensive and not covered by standard insurance plans like the government’s gold card or civil servant healthcare schemes.

Ms Eang was her recruiter and also her team leader who arranged transport to bring fake patients, aged between 40 and 70, from Lop Buri to the hospital in Bangkok.

Many were families of veterans, as Lop Buri is home to one of the largest army bases in Thailand.

One of the “fake patients,” a 54-year-old woman, admitted to being recruited into the operation by a military officer. She was paid between 1,000 and 1,500 baht each time she collected medication, following pre-written symptoms and drug prescriptions.

“We were given fatty or sugary foods on the van every time we were heading to Bangkok. We were told to finish them before seeing the doctor so our blood test would show symptoms that required medications,” she said.

A 66-year-old man, another patient recruited into the scheme, said his neighbour told him about the job that he could make regular earnings in his retirement.

He visited the hospital in Bangkok every month. He had been paid for bringing back drugs but was anxious about the potential legal consequences of his actions.

“We were told that if we saw Dr B, we would simply hand over our prescription, and the doctor would provide us with a large quantity of medication. However, if I saw a different doctor, I would only recite the prescription and receive medication, though not in the same quantity,” he said.

Ms Patchani said fake patients handed all medications they received to their team leader. The drugs were then taken to a laundry shop in a condominium in the Rama IV area, where they were stored before being sold on the black market.

“The drugs from the Veterans General Hospital were not consumed by the patients themselves,” Ms Patchani said, adding that those who need medication for their own symptoms visit their hospital in Lop Buri for their drugs.

She said high-ranking military officials, including a colonel known asMs Reed, were also involved in thefake patient scheme. “Ms Reed is the one who provided payments to team leaders and managed the operation,” she said.

Despite concerns about her safety, Ms Patchani managed to submit the evidence she collected to the House committee on the Armed Forces, which led to an investigation into the corruption.

After the scandal broke, efforts were made to cover up the operation.

Ms Eang contacted team members, including Patchani, urging her to destroy evidence such as medical records, chat logs, and SIM cards to prevent information from leaking. But Ms Patchani refused to comply, choosing instead to become a key witness in the case.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said the corruption network’s reach extended beyond the military and medical professionals involved.

Authorities from the police Anti-Corruption Division (ACD), the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) are now working together to investigate the case.

The probe is being pursued on multiple fronts, with several high-ranking officers and medical professionals implicated, said Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat. The initial investigation has uncovered that around 600 fake patients from seven network groups in Lop Buri were involved.

“The investigation will not be limited to Lop Buri. We will expand to other provinces or even other hospitals,” he said.

As the investigation continues, Ms Patchani’s actions are being hailed as an example of bravery and integrity. She has encouraged others involved in the network to come forward and testify. “I want to tell the patients involved: if you’ve made a mistake, don’t be afraid to admit it,” Ms Patchani said. “And to the team leaders, don’t threaten your team or distort the truth, because deep down, you know what you did.”

The fallout from this scandal will likely be felt for years, with legal action starting to take shape.

For Ms Patchani, the journey has been long and difficult, but she remains resolute in her belief that exposing the truth was the right thing to do. As the investigation unfolds, the public awaits justice, hoping this scandal will bring about meaningful change and accountability in the healthcare system. “I hope this case inspires others to stand up against corruption and fight for what’s right,” Ms Patchani said.

Patchani: Calls for justice