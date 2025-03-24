Hua Hin bust nets six online gambling suspects

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has cracked down on an illegal online gambling website operating in the coastal town of Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and arrested six suspects.

CCIB Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewpan said yesterday the investigation targeted LAVAMAX1688, a gambling network that had processed over 8 million baht in transactions within just eight months.

Armed with arrest warrants for seven suspects, police raided three locations in Hua Hin on Saturday, including a rental room in Hua Hin Soi 126. Three key suspects, who acted as website administrators, were arrested. Officers also seized five computers used to manage the gambling operations.

Additionally, three more suspects were apprehended. They had been working as customer service administrators, each earning a monthly salary of 12,000 baht.

Police also raided a second location -- a house in Hua Hin soi 126 -- where they found evidence linking a financial beneficiary to the operation. Although the individual was not present, officers confiscated two computers and several bank account records. The third location, a house in Hua Hin soi Chonprathan 15, was also raided, but no occupants were found.

During interrogations, the six suspects admitted to developing and operating the gambling website, believing Hua Hin would be a safe base for their activities. However, a key mastermind with advanced technological expertise remains at large, said Pol Lt Gen Trairong.

The arrested individuals face multiple charges, including operating illegal online gambling without authorisation, money laundering, and engaging in financial transactions linked to criminal activity. Authorities are actively working to apprehend the remaining suspect.