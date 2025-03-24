UNDP urges Thais to unite for a sustainable future

Collective effort needed to address challenges which prevent Thailand from achieving inclusive growth for all stakeholders

Kanni Wignaraja, UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

Thailand's government, private sector, and communities have been urged by a United Nations official to work together to ensure the kingdom's sustainable future.

In a media session, Kanni Wignaraja, the Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said these areas of society must also collaborate to ensure inclusivity.

She also shared her insights on Thailand's progress toward achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), noting the country continues to face challenges in achieving specific goals, such as those related to biodiversity and the well-being of specific groups.

Ms Wignaraja was in Thailand last month to participate in the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development 2025, held between Feb 25 and 28 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok.

During her visit, she also met several ministers, business representatives, and people in local communities.

She said Thailand, like many other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, faces challenges in SDGs related to climate action, nature conservation, and gender equality, emphasising how women and girls are disproportionately affected by environmental degradation and pollution.

"When you combine the issues of climate change and natural disasters and look at the impacts of environmental degradation, waste management problems, and pollution -- women and girls, at every stage of their lives, are often the hardest hit," she said.

"These challenges manifest in issues like education, employment, and equal pay, affecting women and girls throughout their lifecycle."

She stressed that all sectors must contribute to a collective effort to ensure inclusive growth, particularly in addressing the environmental impact on women and girls.

Ms Wignaraja also encouraged Thailand to leverage its rich biodiversity through policies like sustainability-linked financing to ensure investments prioritise the planet and people, such as in education, social protection, or other vulnerable groups like girls, women, and the elderly.

"When one works with the policy on financing, it is important to look at the sustainability link financing. So, you put up the natural assets, and you say where the sustainability markers are, and the cost of borrowing [natural assets] should come out. So whether you are borrowing as the individual household, whether as the micro-enterprise or larger as the national level," she said.

She stressed the importance of government and private sector collaboration to achieve sustainable change. She said large companies, in particular, must take responsibility for their environmental impact and contribute to regenerating Thailand's natural assets.

"Large companies have a large responsibility not to hurt and harm the planet and natural resources, and to regenerate and improve the natural assets that Thailand has," Ms Wignaraja said. She also called on banks and micro-entrepreneurs to engage in these joint efforts.

Government policies, she said must centre around people's livelihoods and needs. This approach ensures that development is equitable and sustainable.

During her visit to Thailand, Ms Wignaraja visited Phetchaburi and witnessed the signing of a statement of intent between the UNDP and Phetchaburi province to drive bioeconomy investments that benefit both people and the planet.

Phetchaburi has become a model of how public-private investments in biodiversity can succeed, with partnerships between UNDP's Biodiversity Finance Initiative, Krungthai Bank, and the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (Onep). The province is also a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy and home to the Kaeng Krachan National Park, a World Heritage site.

She highlighted Phetchaburi as an example of how government, businesses, and local communities collaborated to drive economic growth while preserving the environment. The province's bird-watching tourism and seafood farming initiatives have helped achieve inclusive growth at the community level.

"Thailand is a great example of how connecting the dots between sectors can lead to prosperity while ensuring sustainability," Ms Wignaraja said, noting that each province's unique context offers an opportunity for innovation and progress.

Thailand has introduced innovative methods into its policy development process to engage citizens in policymaking through the Thailand Policy Lab. Created by the National Economic and Social Development Council in collaboration with the UNDP, the lab aims to promote inclusion in addressing the country's complex challenges, especially as Thailand transitions into an upper-middle-income nation.

"I see a renewed interest and strong commitment of Thailand to driving the sustainable development agenda," she added. "While the SDGs are being localised in Thailand, it's crucial that policies place people's needs at the centre, considering their intersectionality and evolving experiences. By doing so, we ensure that everyone -- private sectors, local administrations, and international partners -- is involved in the transformation toward a sustainable future."