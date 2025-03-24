Dust again blankets Bangkok and 57 provinces

Smog once again shrouds Bangkok on Monday morning. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Bangkok and 57 of the 76 provinces were shrouded with red levels of PM2.5 dust on Monday morning.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) report at 7am showed red (hazardous-to-health) levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plain and the East while safer levels of air pollution were recorded in the South. The government-set safe level of PM2.5 is 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre over 24 hours.

According to Gistda, Bueng Kan had the highest level of PM2.5 at 146.2µg/m³, followed by Nong Khai (131.5), Loei (121.3), Nan (118.1), Phrae (117.6), Mae Hong Son (114.1), Lampang (106.4), Sing Buri (105.4), Uttaradit (104.2), Nong Bua Lam Phu (104), Chai Nat (103.8), Udon Thani (103.5), Phitsanulok (103.4), Phayao (103), Sukhothai (102.9) and Bangkok (99.7).

Forty-two other provinces also had red levels of PM2.5 ranging from 75.4 to 99.4µg/m³. They included Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani.

Five provinces faced orange (starting to affect health) levels of PM2.5 with PM2.5 levels from 60.6 to 73.1µg/m³. They were Amnat Charoen, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Si Sa Ket and Yasothon.

Krabi had moderate air quality (yellow level of PM2.5) with 28.5µg/m³ of the ultrafine dust.

Thirteen southern provinces had good air quality with green levels of PM2.5 ranging from 15.4 to 23.9µg/m³, namely Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phangnga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Trang and Yala.