Tambon official injured by road bomb in Pattani

Temduang Wongsa's car lies overturned on a road in Mai Kaen district, Pattani, after Monday morning's roadside explosion. (Photo: Adbullah Benjakat)

PATTANI - A senior tambon official was injured when her car was targeted by a roadside bomb on Monday, the second female official attacked by southern separatist insurgents this month.

Police said the concealed bomb was detonated as she drove past on her way to work at the Don Sai tambon administration organisation, where she is a senior official, in Mai Kaen district.

Matichon Online identified her as Temduang Wongsa, 53.

No other details were announced.

Ms Temduang is the second woman official targeted by separatists recently in Pattani province. A time bomb placed under the car of defence volunteer Suyanee Seeba was detonated on March 17 as she drove to work in Kapho district. She also survived, but was seriously injured.