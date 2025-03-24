Court schedules pretrial meetings in iCon fraud case for next year

Warathaphon "Boss Paul" Waratyaworrakul, founder and CEO of The iCon Group, is escorted by police from the Central Investigation Bureau to the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Monday morning. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Ratchada Criminal Court on Monday set hearing dates for the pretrial examination of evidence and witness lists for the plaintiff and defendants in The iCon Group fraud case, starting early next year.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is the plaintiff and iCon founder and CEO Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul and 16 other people are co-defendants. They are accused of public fraud, fraudulent borrowing, illegally running a direct sales business and related offences.

The defendants are being detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women's Correctional Institution. They were taken to the hearing at the Criminal Court on Monday morning.

The DSI will present 41 documents and 24 individual witnesses - police officers, DSI officials in charge of the case, officers of the Department of Business Development who registered the company, bank officials and close acquaintances of the defendants.

The plaintiff proposed six periods of examination. The court considered this and set the pretrial meetings for Feb 18-20 and March 10-12 in 2026.

The defendants proposed calling 11 witnesses, including three of the defendants in the case, Sitra Biabungkerd, a former MP, the lawyer representing the group, Witoon Kengngam, and representatives of people who had received money as a donation from the defendants.

They requested three periods of examination, and the court scheduled the pretrial hearng for March 31, April 2 and 3 of 2026.