Cybercrime sweep nets 17 suspects

Listen to this article

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has arrested 17 suspected online scammers who allegedly caused over one billion baht in damages.

CCIB Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewpan, along with other senior officers, held a press conference on Monday on recent cybercrime crackdowns.

According to him, the CCIB launched 14 operations targeting online fraud and illegal gambling networks, leading to the arrests.

He said five operations dismantled online gambling rings, with the first operation leading to the arrest of three individuals linked to the BONUS24HR betting website, which is responsible for handling gambling transactions and paying rewards to the site's users.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said the second operation targeted BETFLIKROYAL, a gambling network owned by Ms Thanyanan, also known as Minnie, leading to the arrest of two women allegedly involved in managing mule accounts.

Three other operations took down LUBU168, PGSLOT (321bet) and Betflixgun, apprehending their suspected key members and financial handlers, he said.

Nine more operations focused on online fraud, with one case involving a fraudulent Facebook page promoting protein products, defrauding victims of 1.12 million baht.

Authorities also targeted a fake lending company for allegedly tricking victims into transferring money.

Another significant case involved a scammer impersonating a government official.

Victims were lured into clicking a link to claim pension benefits, only to have their bank accounts drained, said Pol Lt Gen Trairong.