BMA goes after abandoned cars

Roads: City Hall has begun a clampdown on vehicles abandoned alongside public roads and has warned their owners they face a fine if they fail to remove them.

The operation got underway in Bang Khen district yesterday, with deputy governor Chakkapan Phewngam inspecting the work.

Three vehicles were found abandoned -- two in Soi Ram Intra 13 and one in Soi Lad Plakao 76 Yaek 1-13.

The owners of the two vehicles in Soi Ram Intra were notified, and they subsequently moved them.

The Soi Lad Plakao vehicle, however, was towed away after the owner failed to respond to a warning.

Owners who abandoned their vehicles could be fined 5,000 baht under the city's orderliness law.

From Jan 1, 2020, to March 22 this year, 1,516 vehicles were found abandoned along Bangkok streets. Most have since been removed by their owners.

A total of 117 vehicles were unclaimed and auctioned off.