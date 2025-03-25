Officer's ex alleges theft

(Photo: 123RF)

A former girlfriend of a police lieutenant colonel is seeking help to take legal action against him for allegedly stealing a total of 500,000 baht from her.

The 38-year-old former girlfriend, a hotel receptionist in Samut Prakan, recently requested legal assistance from lawyer Nathatpong Boonkerd.

The woman filed a complaint at a police station in Samut Prakan last year, but the case was never properly investigated, she said. Her former boyfriend reportedly works as a deputy superintendent at a police station in Samut Prakan.

According to her, she met the officer in January 2022 and later began a romantic relationship with him. She said he had initially seemed like a good person, but by late 2022, she said his behaviour changed.

The woman stated he often borrowed her mobile phone, claiming he needed to play games, and repeatedly borrowed her money, promising to repay her but never did. She later discovered he was addicted to online gambling.

In 2023, she claimed she found drug paraphernalia belonging to him and secretly took photos as evidence. He also allegedly began using crystal methamphetamine in her home. They ended the relationship in December of that year.

After their breakup, she said she discovered he had emptied her bank account, and allegedly transferred around 100,000 baht to his own, and used her credentials to secure a 20,000-baht bank loan. Her mother's cash also went missing. In total, she allegedly lost over 500,000 baht to him.

After filing a complaint last year, the disciplinary committee merely sent her a letter claiming his gambling was for "official purposes" and that he took her money for medical expenses.

According to Mr Nathatpong, transaction records show gambling-related payments, yet the committee said the evidence was insufficient.

The lawyer said the officer should undergo drug testing and should be barred from performing his police duties.