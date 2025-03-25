Summer storm alert issued

Summer storms are expected to hit the country at the end of the month, as a cold air mass is forecast to sweep across the Northeast starting on March 29, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The Northeast will be the first region to experience the changed weather conditions, though all parts of the country, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, have been urged to brace for storms.

According to the latest 15-day forecast by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the country will see mostly sunny conditions until March 28, with high daytime temperatures and minimal chance of precipitation.

Some areas may experience extreme heat, the TMD warned.

Between March 29 and April 7, a cold air mass will move over the country, starting from the Northeast.

The interaction of the cold air mass with the warmer conditions that prevail over the summer months will increase the likelihood of extreme weather events, such as strong winds, lightning strikes and intense showers, the department warned.