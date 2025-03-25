Thailand moves up 9 places in World Happiness rankings

(Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand moved up nine places to be 49th in the World Happiness Report rankings for 2024 - and the third-happiest in Asean.

The report by the University of Oxford ranks 147 countries, with Finland remaining the happiest country for eight years and Afghanistan the least happy.

Thailand had been ranked 58th in the 2023 happiness report.

Participants from each country were polled to evaluate their level of happiness on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being completely dissatisfied and 10 the opposite.

In 2024, Thailand scored 6.22, making it the third happiest country in Southeast Asia after Singapore on 6.56 (34th globally) and Vietnam 6.35 (46th).

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak said there were six segmented sub-factors in determing ranking - social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption.

Mr Anukul said Thailand was ranked 8th for generosity, which reflected Thais' continued support for each other, such as in families and communities.

“In GDP per capita we ranked 81st. However, the economic outlook in recent years has improved, so this shows the country’s economic stability,” he said.

Mr Anukul said the jump up to 49th place was a good sign for Thailand, while there were factors that needed to be improved to ensure better lifestyles and greater happines in the future.