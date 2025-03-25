Chiang Mai rejoins list of top 10 polluted cities

Listen to this article

Wildfires on mountains in Chiang Mai as seen from the cockpit of a helicopter deployed for fire control last week. (Photo supplied)

Chiang Mai’s air quality remains critical as wildfires continue to burn, ranking the capital of this northern province as the eighth-worst city in the world for air pollution on Tuesday.

Local reports indicate that thick smog from rising levels of PM2.5 fine particles blanketed the city Tuesday morning, forcing residents to wear face masks outdoors.

City governor Nirat Phongsittithaworn described this as a seasonal issue exacerbated by cross-border haze and local hotspots. Authorities have intensified wildfire control measures and public assistance efforts in response to the crisis.

Affected residents are advised to seek help from nearby public health hospitals, monitor updates, and adhere to government directives, according to Mr Nirat.

In Mae Taeng district, fire hotspots were reported in an area between Ban Chang and Sob Poeng subdistricts. Authorities conducted an inspection and found several burnt traces on a 7-rai agricultural plot located in a reserved forest in Sob Poeng.

The owner was reported to have fled the scene.

In Bangkok, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed concerns about the worsening air pollution, pledging to make air quality control a national priority.

She also proposed including the issue in Asean discussions, noting that some of Thailand’s PM2.5 pollution originates from fires in neighbouring countries.

Despite recent control efforts leading to lower pollution levels, cooperation at all levels remains essential as the situation is expected to deteriorate in May, officials said.

The government is coordinating with neighbouring countries to address cross-border smog, with all civil staff reportedly committed to creating a nation with cleaner air.

Each ministry has been assigned specific tasks to tackle pollution.

The Interior Ministry reported over 133 arrests for pollution violations in the past three months, while the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated more funds to control wildfires.

“The government will persist in its efforts, as air pollution control is a responsibility shared by all,” Ms Paetongtarn said.