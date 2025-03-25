Ugandan prostitutes nabbed in Phuket
PUBLISHED : 25 Mar 2025 at 20:23

WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran

PHUKET: Police arrested five Ugandan women on Tuesday and later fined them for prostitution in the Patong area of this resort island.

The five women, aged 31 to 38, were arrested in Soi Bang La while soliciting foreign tourists, said Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau (IB).

They were identified as Mayimuna, 36; Hadijah, 36; Sandra, 31; Harriet, 35; and Bett, 38.

All were charged with “inviting or introducing in public for one and the others to engage in acts of prostitution”, a violation of the 1996 Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act.

They paid their fines, had their visas revoked and were waiting to be deported back to their home country.

