Uyghur row triggers bust-up

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has called opposition MP Kannavee Suebsaeng "a big liar" following the MP's criticism of the government's deportation of the Uyghurs to China.

The recent controversy over the deportation of 40 Uyghur detainees to China was brought up Monday night during the parliament censure debate with Mr Kannavee from the FAIR Party, accusing the government of taking sides internationally and staging a drama following Mr Phumtham's recent trip to China's Xinjiang region.

"The deportation of the Uyghurs was slammed internationally. It is bad enough when you lie in Thailand. It is even worse when you lie on the international stage," said Mr Kannavee.

He said the government lacked a firm stance on this issue and did not have a foreign policy capable of saving Thailand from international politics in the 21st century.

In response, Mr Phumtham, also defence minister, said Mr Kannavee's claims were imaginary because they came from someone without experience running a country.

"You accused the government of staging the drama, so I would like to borrow your words that you're a big liar," Mr Phumtham said. "Please don't say my words meant nothing."

He said Thailand was left with three choices on the Uyghur issues: to continue detaining them on a charge of illegal entry, sending them to a third country, or sending them back to Xinjiang.

The Uyghurs were detained for 11 years, and past governments weren't able to reach a decision. Moreover, no country ever granted them a refugee status, said Mr Phumtham.

He also said he was ready to reveal to the media the evidence that all of them were Chinese citizens.

Whether or not his recent trip to Xinjiang was staged, the deputy premier said Thailand's foreign affairs minister would make a trip there in the next few months, so it would be clearer if anything were being staged.

He said that the Thai ambassador in Beijing continues to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa responded to Mr Kannavee's speech, saying Thailand didn't take sides and aimed for a strategic balance in international relations.

"Thailand's decision to solve its issues might not satisfy everyone in the current geopolitical climate, but it has to be in Thailand's interest," he said.