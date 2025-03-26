Govt ramps up iris scanning for migrant workers

Listen to this article

The Ministry of Public Health has proposed that the cabinet greenlight an iris-scanning system for nationwide use in registering migrant workers to ensure their right to proper healthcare services.

Dr Supachoke Vejjaphanphesat, an inspector for Public Health Area 2, said data on unregistered migrant workers can be inaccurate due to their frequent movement, so the iris-recognition system has been deployed to ensure accurate data collection and effective disease control.

The system, known as the Red Cross Biometric Authentication System, TRCBAS, was developed in collaboration with the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (Nectec) in 2023 and trialled in Ratchaburi province.

Recently, 7,616 migrant workers in Tak have registered to verify their eligibility for medical welfare, enabling public health authorities to track and control the spread of diseases, said Dr Supachoke. He added that the system would provide public health authorities with a database to better manage human resources and medical supplies and even identify fields of study necessary to support the healthcare system.