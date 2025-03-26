Transport agencies beef up services for Songkran Festival

Listen to this article

Outbound travellers are pictured at the passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi airport during the Songkran festival last year. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has instructed all relevant agencies to prepare for a surge of travellers during the upcoming Songkran Festival.

Mr Suriya said on Tuesday that 16.32 million personal vehicles are estimated to traverse Bangkok over the festival next month, with 7.01 million using highways and motorways and 9.31 million using expressways.

Around 15.84 million people are tipped to use public transportation, including buses, trains, boats and airplanes.

To address the high travel demand from April 11-17, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has been instructed to work with Suvarnabhumi airport and Don Mueang airport and coordinate with six airlines -- Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet -- to curb the issue of overpriced tickets.

An additional 124 domestic flights featuring 25,000 more seats will be offered during the period, Mr Suriya said, adding that airfares from Bangkok to 11 popular domestic routes were also reduced by 30% if purchased before March 20.

Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand is preparing to accommodate 758,024 passengers over the same period.

It will operate 26 extra train services on five routes, from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Sila At and Yala.

The Department of Land Transport expects 120,000 passengers a day on average to be using interprovincial bus services. The Transport Company expects to run 5,000 trips daily, peaking on April 11, and seeing around 130,000 passengers.

Around 1,000 extra buses will be deployed.

To help motorists out, toll fees will be waived on some expressways and motorways.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand will temporarily axe surcharges on the Burapha Withi and Kanchanapisek expressways from April 11-17 and on Si Rat, Chaloem Maha Nakhon and Udon Ratthaya from April 11-15.

The Department of Highways (DoH) will also waive fees on Motorway No.7 (Bangkok-Ban Chang) and Motorway No 9 from April 11-17.

Motorway No. 6 (Bang Pa-In to Nakhon Ratchasima) and No.81 (Bang Yai to Kanchanaburi) will open during the festival.

The DoH, Department of Rural Roads and Exat will ensure proper street lighting and suspend road construction during the festive period, particularly Highway No. 35 (Rama II Road) from April 10-17 for people's safety and travel convenience.