Colonel, doctor accused of B80m medical fraud at Veterans Hospital

Police arrest an unidentified suspect in the veterans hospital medical fraud case in Bangkok on Wednesday morning. (Police photo)

Police have arrested a retired colonel and a doctor at the Veterans General Hospital for alleged embezzlement through the resale of overprescribed medication worth about 80 million baht.

The two women were taken into custody during police raids on 17 locations in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Lop Buri and Prachin Buri early Wednesday morning.

Informed sources said police arrested Col Kanyarat Jitprasong, 59, and Dr Barinda Ujawathee at their respective homes in Kiakkai area and on Lat Phrao 71 Road in Bangkok.

Both women worked at the Veterans General Hospital. Col Kanyarat had earlier retired from Phramongkutklao Hospital, not far from the veterans hospital.

Col Kanyarat allegedly arranged for people in Lop Buri province to seek treatment from Dr Barinda at the Veterans General Hospital.

Dr Barinda allegedly misdiagnosed their illness and prescribed excessive medication. The dispensed medicine was stored at a laundry shop on Rama IV Road in Bangkok before being distributed for resale at pharmacies in various provinces.

Gen Detnitit Luangngamkum, director-general of the War Veterans Organization of Thailand, had earlier complained to police about medical fraud he said started back in 2018.

Damage was estimated at 80 million baht, with about 40 million baht allegedly having been transferred into accounts held by Col Kanyarat.