LPG tanker aground on Koh Lan beach, Pattaya

Officials on boats inspect the grounded LPG tanker at Sangwan beach on Koh Larn, off Pattaya in Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI - An unloaded LPG tanker ran aground on rocks at a beach on Koh Lan early on Tuesday morning.

There were no reports of a spill or leak being detected or of anyone being injured.

Officials from Marine and Coastal Resources Administration Office 2 and other agencies have inspected the vessel.

The liquid petroleum gas tanker NP Bankpakong ran onto the rocks at Sangwan beach, near the larger Ta Waen beach, on Koh Lan in tambon Na Klua of Bang Lamung district. The waters there are known for their many natural coral reefs.

A source on the inspection team said the vessel was not carrying any cargo.

The tanker had left Bang Pakong in Chachoengsao province about 10pm on Monday, scheduled to load at Map Ta Phut port in Rayong province.

The owner, SC Group Holding, said the ship ran aground about 2.25am on Tuesday. It issued a statement expressing its regret and saying it accepted full responsibility for the incident it acknowledged was caused by the negligence of on-duty crew members.

“We are ready to give our full cooperation to the relevant agencies to investigate the incident and will follow all legal procedures,’’ the statement said.

Inspectors from the Marine and Coastal Resource Centre, Eastern Gulf of Thailand, were surveying the affected coral reef. Legal action would be taken if damage was found, an official said.

The company said it would send a tug to move the tanker from the rocks as soon as possible and would pay compensation for any damages incurred.

The company reiterated that no gas or chemical leak had been detected.