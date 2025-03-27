First phase of M8 motorway work set to begin in 2027

The first phase of the Motorway 8 (M8) project connecting Nakhon Pathom to Ratchaburi will begin in 2027, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said.

The Department of Highways (DoH) will this month submit a proposal for the M8 project's 61-billion-baht first phase, which stretches 61 kilometres from Nakhon Pathom province to Pak Tho district in Ratchaburi province.

If approved by the cabinet, the project will proceed to the bidding process and land acquisition phase. Work is expected to begin in 2027, before the opening slated for 2031.

For the second phase, the 48-kilometre section from Pak Tho to Phetchaburi's Cha-Am district, the DoH plans to conduct a new route study to minimise the impact of land expropriation in Phetchaburi, where previous route plans faced complaints from locals.

The study is expected to begin this year and take one year to complete.

Mr Suriya has emphasised the project's urgency to provide motorists with an alternative route to the South and reduce traffic on Rama II Road. The M8 motorway will have a four-lane design -- with two lanes in each direction -- an 80-metre-wide road reserve, three rest areas, seven entrance and exit points and a toll collection system based on distances travelled.

The project is one of the priority projects under the 20-year Master Plan for Expressway Development (2017–2036) and is part of the North-South Economic Corridor strategy. Once completed, it will serve as a crucial transport link between central and southern Thailand, improving logistics efficiency, and easing traffic congestion on Highway 4 (Phetkasem Road). It will also support economic and tourism development in the western and southern regions.