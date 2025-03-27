Phuket gets two open-top EV buses

Photo: Phuket municipal office

Phuket will launch two 18-seat open-top EV buses to promote tourism.

The EV buses will not only help address environmental issues like pollution or PM2.5 dust particles in Phuket, they will also act as mobile tourism promotional vehicles, said Saroj Angkanapilas, mayor of Phuket municipality.

The buses have been freshly painted with illustrations of iconic Sino-European architecture to promote the Old Town's identity and cultural heritage, he said. The city tour busses were supplied by Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Plc.

Other development projects are also on the way, including more security cameras in the three main public parks, and at 26 intersections and in 33 communities, to increase safety. The CCTV cameras will send data to the island's command room round the clock. This will boost the image of the province, protect locals and visitors' belongings and improve the overall quality of life on the island.

Meanwhile, Phuket's Saphan Hin Sports Centre is getting ready to host two major international sports events this year. Toyota Phuket International Series 2025, the annual international badminton competition, will be held at Gymnasium 2 on April 1-6, while the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship 2025 will be organised at Gymnasium 1 on Aug 22-27.

The events would help Phuket's tourism, promote sports tourism in the province, and boost local incomes. The 4000-seat gymnasium will serve as the main venue for both events. However, renovations will take place at Saphan Hin Sports Centre later, so it will be closed to the public from June onwards.