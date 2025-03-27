Khon Kaen school janitor accused of sexual abuse

The well-known Sai Mai Tong Rod (Sai Mai Must Survive) webpage is asking authorities to keep a close watch on the investigation in which a school janitor has been accused of sexually abusing school girls, including a kindergartener, in Khon Kaen.

The webpage was contacted by the parents of the abused girls, who feared the case, which occurred about a month a go, might face delays or risk being halted as the publicity surrounding the probe has since faded.

The webpage founder, Ekkapop Luengprasert, who shares the family's concerns, has been coordinating with the Office of the Basic Education Commission, the Royal Thai Police and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to keep their attention focused on the case, news reports say.

The suspect, a 55-year-old school janitor identified by police as Si, was arrested in Khon Kaen on March 4 and charged with sexually abusing at least girls younger than 15 years of age.

He denied the sexual abuse charge but admitted to using illegal drugs.

Si, police say, abused at least three primary school girls and a kindergartener at a school in Nam Phong district where he worked as a janitor and also as a driver of a school shuttle bus.

Wiroj Khopai, director of the Khon Kaen Primary Educational Service Area Office 4, said the office was informed of the incidents on Feb 27 by the acting director of the school, following a tip-off from parents.

The kindergartener's grandmother said the child complained about pain in her genital area while bathing. She disclosed that the janitor had fondled her.

The grandmother sought advice from the village headman, took the child for a medical examination and consulted a psychologist at Nam Phong Hospital before filing a complaint with police.

Office 4 suspended classes at the school from Feb 28 to March 3.

The woman also claims her 12-year-old granddaughter has been fondled by the janitor.