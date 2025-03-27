Labour minister aims for nationwide B400 minimum wage by May 1

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the national wage committee will meet before Songkran to determine the next steps in the minimum-wage increase.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has pledged to increase the daily minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide by May 1, along with support measures for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

During the censure debate in parliament on Tuesday, People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakul criticised the government’s failure to fully implement the 400-baht wage promised by the Pheu Thai Party during the 2023 election campaign.

“That promise was only a lie to the public for political gain,” she said.

Ms Sirikanya said business closures had risen by 11% since the start of the Paetongtarn administration, while new business registrations had increased by only 4%. Many workers have been laid off with little compensation, she added.

Mr Phiphat responded on Wednesday, saying the national wage committee would meet before the Songkran festival to determine the next steps for a nationwide wage adjustment in time for May 1, Labour Day.

The 400-baht minimum wage was introduced earlier this year in Phuket, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chachoengsao and Koh Samui. Elsewhere, rates range from 337 to 380 baht depending on the province. Employers have argued that a single nationwide rate is not practical because economic conditions differ across the country.

Wage changes could affect 5.8 million workers and 500,000 employers in the SME sector, the backbone of the economy, said Mr Phiphat.

He acknowledged that a large increase in the base wage could be unaffordable for many small businesses, which is why the government is looking at ways to help reduce the impact.

The government’s economic growth target of 3% would also be considered; as a result, certain sectors might see different levels of wage rises to limit the economic impact, said Mr Phiphat.