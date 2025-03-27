Unsafe smog levels in North, Northeast, parts of Central Plain, East

Thick smog blankets the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom and the adjacent Mekong River on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

People in the North, the Northeast and parts of the Central Plain and the East suffered hazardous levels of ultrafine dust over the past 24 hours as of Thursday morning, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.

Gistda reported at 8am on Thursday that 19 northern and northeastern provinces were blanketed with red levels (hazardous-to-health) of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) from 75.3 to 122.5 microgrammes per cubic metre of air in 24 hours. The government-set safe threshold was set at 37.5µg/m³.

Mae Hong Son faced the highest level of 122.5µg/m³, followed by Phayao, Nan, Trat, Lamphun, Phrae, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Nong Khai, Chiang Mai, Uttaradit, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Loei, Amnat Charoen, Sukhothai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Ubon Ratchathani and Bueng Kan.

Thirty-six provinces were shrouded with orange levels (starting to affect health) of PM2.5 from 37.7 to 73.7µg/m³. They included Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan and Surin.

Bangkok and 16 provinces had moderate air quality with PM2.6 levels from 25.3 to 37.5µg/m³. The 16 provinces were, in descending order of the levels, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ayutthaya, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phuket, Ang Thong, Surat Thani, Phangnga, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Ranong, Chumphon and Satun.

Five southern provinces had good air quality with PM2.5 levels from 18.1 to 23.8µg/m³. They were Narathiwat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang and Yala.