Unsafe smog levels in North, Northeast, parts of Central Plains, East

Listen to this article

Thick smog blankets the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom and the adjacent Mekong River on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

People in the North, the Northeast and parts of the Central Plains and the East experienced hazardous levels of ultrafine dust within the past 24 hours as of Thursday morning, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

As reported at 8am on Thursday, 19 provinces in the northern and northeastern regions were affected by red levels (hazardous to health) of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and smaller (PM2.5), with concentrations ranging from 75.3 to 122.5 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over 24 hours. The government's safe threshold for PM2.5 is 37.5µg/m³.

Mae Hong Son recorded the highest level at 122.5µg/m³, followed by Phayao, Nan, Trat, Lamphun, Phrae, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Nong Khai, Chiang Mai, Uttaradit, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Loei, Amnat Charoen, Sukhothai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Ubon Ratchathani and Bueng Kan.

Thirty-six provinces were covered with orange levels (starting to affect health) of PM2.5, measuring from 37.7 to 73.7µg/m³. They included Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan and Surin.

Bangkok and 16 other provinces had moderate air quality, with PM2.5 levels ranging from 25.3 to 37.5 µg/m³. These provinces, in order of concentration, were Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ayutthaya, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phuket, Ang Thong, Surat Thani, Phangnga, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Ranong, Chumphon and Satun.

Five southern provinces of Narathiwat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang and Yala reported good air quality, with PM2.5 levels between 18.1 and 23.8µg/m³.

The Gistda map shows high levels of PM2.5 in red and orange, predominantly across the North and the Northeast.

Thai authorities responsible for rain-making have announced plans to implement multiple measures to reduce air pollution, including using water sprays to settle dust and employing cloud seeding techniques to enhance precipitation.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has said the issue should be discussed with Asean partners, noting that some pollutants had originated from other countries.

"The government will persist in its efforts, as air pollution control is a responsibility shared by all," she said.

In the past three months, the Interior Ministry reported over 133 arrests for pollution violations.