Veterans’ hospital drug scam probe widens

Seven of eight suspects released on bail but more arrests expected

A single doctor at Veterans General Hospital in Bangkok was responsible for 29% of all medication orders filled over a seven-year period starting in 2018, police investigators say.

Authorities are expanding their investigation into embezzlement allegations at the Veterans General Hospital (VGH), where overprescribed medication worth approximately 60 million baht was reportedly resold.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that he had ordered a deeper look into the case, emphasising that no external influence would interfere with the investigation.

Mr Phumtham also thanked the opposition for its concern about the investigative process, saying the government has been working discreetly with the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo).

He assured that the operation was following all legal protocols.

“The delay in taking action was necessary to gather sufficient evidence, not to manipulate or cover up corruption,” he said, referring to comments noting that the start of the scheme had been traced back to 2018.

Eight suspects were arrested on Wednesday during a raid on 17 locations in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Lop Buri and Prachin Buri for involvement in the alleged prescription embezzlement scheme.

They included Col Kanyarat Jitprasong, who is accused of arranging for people in Lop Buri province to seek treatment from Dr Barinda Ujwatee, a physician at the veterans’ hospital in Bangkok.

Dr Barinda allegedly falsified their illnesses and medical prescriptions.

The dispensed drugs were then stored at a laundry on Rama IV Road in Bangkok before being distributed for resale at various pharmacies across multiple provinces.

Investigations found that Dr Barinda was responsible for nearly 29% of all drug orders filled at the hospital over the past seven years, leading to financial damages estimated at 60 million baht.

The six other suspects are Sompraj Kenthaorn, 49; Capt Phawana Kenthaorn, 49; Suri Thiranuthi, 50; Sompong Kitcharoenpaisan, 53; Tinnakorn Janmuang, 49; and Apinya Jorjaras, 56.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said the investigation has expanded to find additional suspects and solid evidence for the prosecution.

He said Dr Barinda had declined to talk to investigators and would submit her testimony later, while Col Kanyarat said she would only testify in court.

Other suspects who were allegedly involved in purchasing the medications partially admitted their involvement, claiming they believed the drugs were legally obtained, he said.

All of the suspects in the case have been released on bail, except Ms Apinya, who remains in custody as she has not yet secured bail funds.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat said that more individuals allegedly involved are likely to be identified, and a second round of arrests is anticipated as investigators are coordinating with the Comptroller General’s Department to scrutinise irregular disbursements at the hospital.

He added that the PACC had found similar fraudulent activity in several other hospitals. He did not elaborate.