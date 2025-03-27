Marine park chief shunted over illegal ticket sales

E-tickets issued for Thais believed to be resold at much higher ‘foreigner prices’

(Photo: Mu Ko Similan National Park Facebook)

The head of a popular national park in Phangnga province has been transferred pending an investigation into illegal sales of entry tickets to the park under his supervision.

The decision was made after a random inspection by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) found that Mu Ko Similan National Park had issued a number of e-tickets for Thai nationals, which inspectors believed were actually meant to be sold to foreigners.

Tickets for Thai nationals cost 100 baht for adults and 50 baht for children. Foreigners are charged 500 and 250 baht. Many parks and tourist attractions charge foreigners more than Thais, as documented on sites such as Two Price Thailand.

Whoever sold the tickets to foreigners would have made a substantial profit, according to NACC inspectors. Because the practice would have cost the park a significant portion of its revenues, the anti-graft body decided to launch an investigation.

The head of Mu Ko Similan National Park, Ritthikorn Noonloy, has been transferred to work at the Forest Conservation Office 5 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, the department’s director-general, said Mr Ritthikorn would be able to return to his post if the investigation clears him of wrongdoing.

The department has appointed Warawut Saengthong, a forestry specialist and assistant chief of Mu Ko Similan park, to hold the top job there until Sept 30.

Mr Athapol said the department has consistently emphasised that no heads of marine parks should remain in their posts for too long. A rotation would prevent a chief wielding undue influence, which creates opportunities for corruption.