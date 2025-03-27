PM in Phuket to promote ‘soft power’

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled to be in Phuket on Friday to discuss economic stimulus and promote soft power for sustainable tourism in southern Thailand.

The premier will deliver a lecture on soft power and sustainable tourism in the Thailand Sustainable Tourism Conference (TSTC) 2025 at the Phuket Rajabhat University Convention Centre, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Thursday.

The TSTC 2025 conference is being held as part of Thailand’s preparations to host the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference (GSTC) in April next year.

Mr Jirayu said TSTC 2025 aims to raise awareness about sustainable tourism development by balancing economic, social and environmental factors, and encouraging tourism business operators to adopt the practices.

The conference will play a crucial role in strengthening Thailand’s tourism industry and fostering public-private cooperation, which will help the tourism sector effectively cope with market changes, economic fluctuations and environmental challenges, he said.

Ms Paetongtarn is also scheduled to discuss tourism promotion strategies with various agencies.