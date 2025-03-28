PM keeps mum on stock sale

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declined to comment yesterday on allegations that her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, sold shares in a company but failed to declare the move to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

When quizzed on the matter by reporters, she asked in reply if she had been appointed premier by the time Mr Pitaka allegedly sold his 16,500 shares in MWP Co.

Ms Paetongtarn officially took over the role last August. Upon this being acknowledged yesterday by the press pack, she turned to ask some ministers nearby whether the cabinet had fully explained this in parliament.

Before waiting for their reply, the premier continued by saying she would rather skip this question for the time being since the issue is highly sensitive.

Asked about how the stock market could be improved now that the law governing it has been amended, Ms Paetongtarn said that would depend on how any changes would interplay with the government's economic development plan.