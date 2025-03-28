Man slain over motorbike sale

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Local police this week detained a murder suspect named Natthawut, 36, to have him reenact a crime at the scene where the body of another man, Jakkarin, 28, was found in a forested area in tambon Nong Bua Sala of Muang district.

Upon seeing the body, Mr Natthawut raised his hands in a prayer-like gesture before bowing to ask forgiveness from the deceased.

The case dates back to Dec 19, when one of Jakkarin's older brothers filed a missing persons report, stating that Jakkarin had not been heard from since he last left home four days earlier. Before he vanished, Jakkarin met with his oldest sibling, 33-year-old Narongsak (also known as Panitphicha), who identifies as LGBTQ.

At the time, Ms Narongsak was with her boyfriend, Mr Natthawut -- the main suspect in the case.

Police investigators later learned that Jakkarin became embroiled in a violent argument with Mr Natthawut, escalating to the point where a gun was fired.

Authorities then obtained arrest warrants for Mr Natthawut and Ms Narongsak on charges of attempted murder, illegal firearm possession, and unlawful confinement.

They were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday and confessed to the crime, admitting they had buried Jakkrain's body in the forest.

Police recovered the remains yesterday and took Mr Natthawut to reenact the crime. Ms Narongsak declined to participate.

Mr Natthawut claimed he became enraged after Jakkarin took his newly upgraded motorcycle and sold it, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of anger, he shot Jakkarin dead. The couple then worked to conceal the body in the forest and dispose of the firearm.

Police then added additional charges, including premeditated murder and concealment of a corpse.