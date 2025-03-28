French jail break suspect cuffed

Phuket immigration officers, in cooperation with the Immigration Bureau's Investigative Division, have arrested a 24-year-old French national, identified only as Mr A, for his involvement in serious international crimes.

Following the policies of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) and the Immigration Bureau, officers have been tasked with cracking down on foreign nationals residing in Thailand who engage in illegal work, business operations, or transnational crimes under the Immigration Act BE 2522.

The arrest of Mr A stemmed from a request by the French Embassy, notifying Thai authorities that one of its nationals was a key suspect in a violent prison break and the killing of prison officers in France.

This individual, a member of an organised crime network, then fled to Phuket in a bid to evade capture.

Following an extensive investigation, the Phuket Immigration Office successfully tracked down and arrested the suspect.

During questioning, the suspect confessed to participating in the prison break and the fatal attack on French prison officers. He said he had been hiding in Phuket to escape an Interpol arrest warrant.