Paetongtarn in Phuket to promote 'soft power'

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled to be in Phuket on Friday to monitor economic stimulus measures and promote soft power for sustainable tourism in the South.

Government Spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said yesterday that the premier will give a special lecture on soft power and sustainable tourism in the Thailand Sustainable Tourism Conference (TSTC) 2025 at the Phuket Rajabhat University Convention Centre.

The TSTC 2025 conference is being held as part of Thailand's preparations to host the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference (GSTC) next year.

According to Mr Jirayu, TSTC 2025 aims to raise awareness about sustainable tourism development by balancing economic, social, and environmental factors and encouraging tourism business operators to adopt the practices.

The conference will play a crucial role in strengthening Thailand's tourism industry and fostering public-private cooperation, which will help the tourism sector effectively cope with market changes, economic fluctuations, and environmental challenges.

Ms Paetongtarn is also scheduled to hold discussions with relevant agencies regarding tourism promotion strategies, to lead to proactive measures for the long-term sustainable growth of Thailand's tourism industry.

Regarding the censure debate, Mr Jirayu said that the premier expressed her appreciation to those involved for clarifying key issues and some misunderstandings about the government's mission to the public.