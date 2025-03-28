Myanmar pardons 4 Thai fishermen arrested in November

Paetongtarn welcomes the release, crew men to be expelled to Thailand

Naval patrol vessels dock in Ranong after rescuing the crew from Thai trawlers that were fired upon by three Myanmar warships on Nov 30, 2024. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The Myanmar government has granted pardon to four Thai trawler crew members following repeated efforts by Thailand to secure their release after their arrest in November last year.

The military junta announced on Thursday the pardon for Virot Saphanthong Na Nakhon, Sunam Mongkutton and two others identified only by their first names, Sonpong and Thavor.

The pardon order was shared on the X social media platform by Sunai Phasuk of the Human Rights Watch Thailand on Friday. The order was signed by State Administration Council (SAC) Secretary General Aung Lin Dwe.

Mr Sunai's post followed an X message of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who welcomed the pardon after receiving the news from Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Thursday.

"I am very pleased after being informed by the foreign minister on March 27 that the Myanmar government had granted pardon four Thai fishing crew men based on good relations between Thailand and Myanmar," Ms Paetongtarn wrote.

Mr Sunai thanked the Foreign Ministry for their efforts in negotiating their release.

The four Thais were jailed at Kawthaung prison, across from Ranong province. Three Filipinos at the same prison also received pardons.

They are expected to be deported from Myanmar soon, as the order stated that they are being expelled from Myanmar based on bilateral relations and humanitarian grounds.

The Thai fishermen were detained by Myanmar on Nov 30 after their fishing boats were alleged to have intruded into disputed waters. Following a gun attack on the trawlers by Myanmar patrol boats, one crew member jumped into the sea and died.

On Jan 4, the Myanmar government released 151 Thai prisoners. Once back in Thailand, they underwent a screening process to determine who were victims deceived into the operations and who were active members of online gambling or call centre scam gangs.