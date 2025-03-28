Discounted bus rides for early departures during Songkran

Listen to this article

Travellers leave Bangkok by bus during the Songkran holiday on April 12, 2024. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasil​l)

Transport Co is offering discounted tickets for Songkran holidaymakers who leave early and return after the festival, aiming to alleviate road congestion.

The state interprovincial bus operator said that it is offering a 10% discount on all routes for those who travel between now and April 3, as well as from April 21 to 30.

The promotion excludes any top-up fees added to ticket prices and is valid only for routes run by Transport Co.

Buyers are required to purchase e-tickets through the company's website or E-ticket application.

The state enterprise overseen by the Transport Ministry estimates that 100,000 to 120,000 people will use interprovincial bus services from all operators during the traditional Thai New Year break from April 9 to 17.

The ministry has advised vacationers and family visitors during Songkran to help prevent traffic congestion on all highways.