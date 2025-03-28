Powerful quake in Myanmar felt in Bangkok

People are evacuated from buildings in Ploenchit, after the eathquake in Myanmar is felt in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: @suebsak1 X account)

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon, with tremors felt in Bangkok.

The Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake, with a depth of 10 kilometres, occurred at 1.20pm in Mandalay, Myanmar.

The Meteorological Department said the tremors were felt in many parts of Thailand, including Bangkok.

People in the capital evacuated buildings, as businesses announced temporary closures due to the quake.

A high-rise building under construction in Chatuchak district also collapsed due to the quake.

Authorities are assessing the damage and monitoring for aftershocks.

