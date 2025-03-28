Thai PM calls for calm, aftershock alerts in place

Paetongtarn advises people to rely on official information channels including NBT and not to panic

People gather outside the Old Siam Plaza in the historic Wang Burapha neighbourhood of Bangkok after feeling tremors from Friday’s earthquake. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is calling for calm from the public as officials warn of possible aftershocks after an earthquake in Myanmar shook many parts of the country, including Bangkok, on Friday.

Speaking after an urgent meeting in Phuket, where she had been attending a tourism conference, Ms Paetongtarn called on people to keep themselves updated with information from all relevant agencies only to avoid misinformation and panic.

The state-owned broadcaster NBT has has been designated as the network for official verified updates, she added.

Ms Paetongtarn was returning to Bangkok on Friday to continue monitoring and overseeing the government response to the quake.

The government has not yet assessed the damage from the tremor that jolted many buildings in the northern, northeastern and central regions of the country.

The most noteworthy loss has been the collapse of the under-construction building for the Office of the Auditor General. Dozens of workers are believed trapped in the rubble of the 30-storey structure. Reports were also coming in of damage to buildings and houses in eight provinces, mostly in the northern region.

The quake of 7.7 magnitude rocked Mandalay in Myanmar at 1.20pm. It was followed by at least six tremors about two hours later, including a small earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in Pai district in Mae Hong Son province at 2.49pm.

The epicentre of the quake in Myanmar was 326 kilometres northwest of Pang Ma Pha district in Mae Hong Son province and about 1,100km from Bangkok, according to the Meteorological Department.

No tsunami warning

The public was advised to remain on alert for aftershocks. “The aftershocks may not be powerful but they can cause damage,” said Pichit Sombatmak, director-general of the Mineral Resources Department.

Mr Pichit dismissed the possibility of a tsunami as the quake occurred far from the sea.

But Phuket governor Sophon Suvannarat instructed officials to closely monitor the situation to ease worry for residents and tourists on the resort island.