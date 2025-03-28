Tremors felt in North, Northeast

Listen to this article

Patients at Mamaraj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital are evacuated from buildings, as tremors were felt in many areas of Chiang Mai province on Friday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Tremors from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon were felt in other parts of Thailand, particularly in the North and the Northeast.

In Chiang Mai, patients at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital were evacuated from high-rise buildings to safety.

Following the quake, Dr Narain Chotirosniramit, director of the hospital, notified out-patients who were waiting for health check-ups to return home and await another appointment with the hospital on Saturday.

Engineers were sent to inspect the structure of the buildings.

Other hospitals, shopping malls and office buildings in the northern province also felt the tremors, prompting everyone to leave the premises.

In Muang district of Phitsanulok province, Buddhachinnaraj Hospital buildings shook, leading to the evacuation of patients.

Dr Songkriat Udompornwattana posted on his Facebook page, "The quake has caused chaos. Tremors have continued shaking Buddhachinnaraj Hospital for five minutes. Everyone, including doctors and patients, has had to run for their safety."

In Nakhon Ratchasima's Muang district, tremors were felt at Fort Suranari Hospital. Doctors, nurses and patients were seen running out in panic as the hospital building swayed, causing lamps and vases to move back and forth.

Nareerat Inngam, a cleaner at the hospital, said she was working on the eighth floor of the nine-storey main building when the quake occurred.

The 44-year-old woman said she felt like the world was spinning and thought she might be dizzy, but seeing the nurses running in panic prompted her to leave via the stairs.

Ms Nareerat said she had never experienced such violent tremors before and added that previous tremors were not as intense.

Hospital staff evacuated at Fort Suranari Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

At the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial chamber of commerce office, its six-storey building on Suranarai Road also swayed, prompting executives and staff members to move out for fear of possible danger.

At The Rich Hotel in downtown Muang district, more than 150 government officials attending a meeting in the conference hall fled outside after ceiling lamps swung back and forth.

At Khon Kaen International Airport in Khon Kaen province, safety checks were immediately conducted on the runways, tarmac and other structures, with no unusual findings, according to airport director Atthaya Lapmark.

People at the airport also felt the shaking, said Mr Atthaya.

"The air traffic control tower has ordered the suspension of all flights in accordance with safety standards,” said the airport director.

Khon Kaen airport staff check the condition of the airport's runway following the quake that struck Myanmar. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

All airlines have set up service points to assist passengers.

A source reported that passengers scheduled for more than 10 flights on Friday afternoon to late Friday night had reached out to airlines to postpone their trips for safety reasons.