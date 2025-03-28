Quake-hit Bangkok declared disaster area

Listen to this article

A 30-storey building in Bangkok is reduced to a tangle of rubble and twisted metal in seconds after the 7.7-magnitude quake, which had its epicentre in Myanmar. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Bangkok has been declared a disaster area following a strong earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar, City Hall announced on Friday.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has been placed in charge of coordinating the disaster response, it said.

The governor said that the Myanmar quake has caused damage to many high-rise buildings in the capital.

He said inspections were underway and urged people to be cautious.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced that all flights in and out of Bangkok are operating normally following the Myanmar quake that rattled the city.

However, the Transport Ministry ordered the suspension of public transportation services, including buses and electric trains.

"The roads and pavements all became clogged with traffic and people" after the quake, said Mark Smith, a 65-year-old from the United Kingdom. "I've not been able to really get out of town, so here I am looking for a Grab taxi, which may or may not arrive."

The earthquake on Friday caused damage to Rama II Road in Bangkok, making the road surface uneven.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was in a meeting in the resort town of Phuket, said the government is setting up a 24-hour emergency centre and arranging for all state agencies to respond quickly to the emergency.

Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the country’s telecommunication system has been disrupted.

Many people gather in the open areas of Lumpini Park in Bangkok following the earthquake on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.