Part of M6 motorway to be free over Songkran

The 85km M6 motorway section from Hin Kong in Saraburi to Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima will be toll-free during the Songkran holidays. (Photo: Department of Highways)

An 85-kilometre section of the Saraburi-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway (M6), will be opened for use free of charge during the Songkran holidays, according to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

From April 11-13, the outbound lane heading to Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima will be toll-free, while from April 14 to 17, the inbound lane heading to Hin Kong in Nong Khae district of Saraburi will be free.

The Pak Chong-Nakhon Ratchasima section of the M6 motorway has been open on a trial basis since the New Year holiday, said Apirat Chaiwongnoi, director of the Department of Highways.

The Hin Kong-Pak Chong section will be open starting from 0001am on April 11 to midnight on April 17.

Only four-wheel vehicles are allowed to use the M6 motorway, where the speed limit is 80km per hour.