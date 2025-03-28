Part of M6 motorway to be free over Songkran
text size
Thailand
General

Part of M6 motorway to be free over Songkran

PUBLISHED : 28 Mar 2025 at 18:18

WRITER: Online Reporters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
The 85km M6 motorway section from Hin Kong in Saraburi to Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima will be toll-free during the Songkran holidays. (Photo: Department of Highways)
The 85km M6 motorway section from Hin Kong in Saraburi to Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima will be toll-free during the Songkran holidays. (Photo: Department of Highways)

An 85-kilometre section of the Saraburi-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway (M6), will be opened for use free of charge during the Songkran holidays, according to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

From April 11-13, the outbound lane heading to Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima will be toll-free, while from April 14 to 17, the inbound lane heading to Hin Kong in Nong Khae district of Saraburi will be free.

The Pak Chong-Nakhon Ratchasima section  of the M6 motorway has been open on a trial basis since the New Year holiday, said Apirat Chaiwongnoi, director of the Department of Highways.

The Hin Kong-Pak Chong section will be open starting from 0001am on April 11 to midnight on April 17. 

Only four-wheel vehicles are allowed to use the M6 motorway, where the speed limit is 80km per hour.

The Hin Kong section on M6 motorway. (Photo: Highways Department)

The Hin Kong section on the M6 motorway. (Photo: Department of Highways)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING