Part of M6 motorway to be free over Songkran

An 85-kilometre section of the Saraburi-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway (M6), will be opened for use free of charge during the Songkran holidays, according to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.
From April 11-13, the outbound lane heading to Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima will be toll-free, while from April 14 to 17, the inbound lane heading to Hin Kong in Nong Khae district of Saraburi will be free.
The Pak Chong-Nakhon Ratchasima section of the M6 motorway has been open on a trial basis since the New Year holiday, said Apirat Chaiwongnoi, director of the Department of Highways.
The Hin Kong-Pak Chong section will be open starting from 0001am on April 11 to midnight on April 17.
Only four-wheel vehicles are allowed to use the M6 motorway, where the speed limit is 80km per hour.
The Hin Kong section on the M6 motorway. (Photo: Department of Highways)