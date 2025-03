Powerful temblor causes panic and the collapse of at least one 30-storey structure in the capital

A powerful earthquake rattled 24 provinces, including Bangkok, where a 30-storey building under construction collapsed, sending a massive cloud of dust over Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road.

Office workers and residents in low- and high-rise buildings across the capital rushed to open spaces as the tremors, lasting about a minute, shook the city.

At Siriraj Hospital, medical staff and nurses swiftly evacuated patients from buildings as a precaution.

The quake also affected numerous high-rise structures.