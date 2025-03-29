PM backs Phuket medical hub push

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has thrown her weight behind Phuket's drive to become a world-famous medical hub and premium destination for sustainable tourism.

She delivered a keynote speech yesterday at the opening of the first Thailand Sustainable Tourism Conference (TSTC) 2025 in Phuket.

During the speech on the topic "Soft Power: A tool for Thailand's sustainable tourism", the premier said she was happy to arrive in Phuket for the second time since assuming the nation's top job.

Phuket is a driver of tourism, she said, and it is a destination for foreigners to receive medical treatment and stay long-term, an area the government is ready to support.

A global trend of sustainable tourism is also another key focus of the government, she said. A balance needs to be obtained between tourism and the environment -- not only among tourism operators but society in general.

She also congratulated the island on its upcoming hosting of the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference 2026, which coincides with the recent surge of foreign investment, as announced by the Board of Investment in January.

Ms Paetongtarn said locals need to be more ready to welcome visitors in the luxury segment. The government will help support this, relying on the body of knowledge from tourism operators to drive growth.

Meanwhile, Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) president Thanet Tantipiriyakit said the association has prepared a sustainable tourism plan that deals with upgrading the capabilities of tourism operators in the future.

The plan includes a push for operators to obtain the "Green Hotel Plus", an industry criteria certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

The plan also addresses the need to improve Phuket's infrastructure and public transportation. Mr Thanet said he hoped the prime minister would help push the budget allocation to address these areas.

He said this year's tourist arrivals in Phuket are higher than last year's.