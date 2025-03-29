Call to expand social security dental care

The Dental Council of Thailand has called on the Minister of Labour to increase social security members' access to dental benefits.

The Thursday discussion on how to ensure fairer access to healthcare services for subscribers across different schemes was held between Dental Council chairman Dr Chairat Chaloemratroj and Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Dr Wirasak Phutthasri, a council member who participated in the discussion, said the council proposed to allow insured individuals to receive dental treatment at any public hospital.

This proposal aims to ensure that if the patient's dental treatment fee rises above the reimbursement limit of 900 baht a year, the cost can still be covered, especially for low-income subscribers.

Dental treatment has been covered by social security benefits for at least 20 years, with the current reimbursement limit of 900 baht at any dental clinic, said Dr Wirasak.

"The discussion was that we don't need to ask for the social security subscribers to contribute more each month for the SSO, but that we support those whose dental fees exceed 900 baht by letting them receive the treatment at a public hospital," said Dr Wirasak.

Currently, gold card holders, Thais under the universal healthcare scheme, are not subject to dental treatment fees, depending on the kind of treatment they receive and how often they get it each year at all public hospitals across the country.

"It can ensure more equal access to dental services for social security subscribers, compared to gold card holders. They can either receive services at either the private or the public hospitals, depending on the fees," said Dr Wirasak.

The labour ministry-run social security scheme has recently been scrutinised in comparison with the public health ministry-run gold card scheme, broadly regarding access to services and the costs subscribers must shoulder.

Dr Wirasak said other details like the types of dental services provided for subscribers were also discussed, as well as additional voluntary contribution fees for certain dental services. This is to allow clarity on types of benefits for subscribers and for them to receive them fully.