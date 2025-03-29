PM set to welcome Indian premier

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thailand next week, marking his first official visit to the kingdom in 12 years, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said yesterday.

Mr Jirayu said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will welcome Mr Modi and his delegation at Government House on Thursday. The two leaders will hold comprehensive talks and witness the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding, which will be followed by a joint press conference.

This visit provides a significant opportunity for both nations to strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties, discuss regional issues, and expand cooperation in various sectors, including political and defence cooperation, trade and investment, connectivity, science, space technology and innovation, and tourism, the spokesman said.

Mr Modi will also attend the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) Summit on Friday, hosted by Thailand.