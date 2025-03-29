Thai trawler crew set to return following pardon

Listen to this article

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with Myanmar to repatriate four Thai trawler crew members arrested after Thai fishing boats were attacked off Ranong's coast last November.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra thanked the Myanmar government for pardoning the men following repeated efforts by Thailand to secure their release.

The Myanmar junta announced the decision on Thursday, granting clemency to Virot Saphanthong Na Nakhon, Sunam Mongkutton, and two others identified as Sonpong and Thavor.

The pardon, signed by State Administration Council Secretary General Aung Lin Dwe, was shared on X by Sunai Phasuk of Human Rights Watch Thailand. It followed a message from Ms Paetongtarn, who welcomed the news after being informed by Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

"I am very pleased to hear from the foreign minister that Myanmar has granted a pardon to four Thai fishermen, reflecting the good relations between our countries," Ms Paetongtarn wrote.

When asked about their return by the media yesterday, she said Myanmar had assured that it would happen as soon as possible, though no exact date was provided. She pledged to follow up with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Thai ambassador to keep the public informed.

Mr Maris also praised Myanmar's decision and assured that Thai authorities would work closely with Myanmar to facilitate their swift return.

The four Thais were imprisoned in Kawthaung, opposite Ranong province. Three Filipino prisoners in the same jail were also granted pardons.

The Thai crew were detained on Nov 30 after their boats allegedly intruded into disputed waters. Myanmar patrol boats opened fire on the trawlers, prompting one crew member to jump into the sea, where he drowned.

On Jan 4, Myanmar released 151 Thai prisoners. Upon their return to Thailand, authorities screened them to see if they were victims of deception or involved in online scams and illegal operations.