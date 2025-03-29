Fine Arts Department wants rail project halted

Phnombootra: 'Ancient site found'

The Fine Arts Department (FAD) is urging the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to stop the construction of a dual-track railway after discovering a historical site in Phayao.

FAD director-general Phnombootra Chandrajoti said yesterday that locals from Ban Chedi Ngam in Muang district of this northern province recently discovered an ancient site in rice fields that had been expropriated for the construction of the dual-track railway covering the Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong route.

The FAD's Chiang Mai Office investigated and confirmed it is an ancient site estimated to date back some 1,000 years.

The SRT, which is responsible for surveying historical and archaeological sites in the area as part of environmental impact mitigation measures, failed to inform the FAD of the discovery.

As a result, the FAD issued a letter urging the SRT to strictly adhere to the impact mitigation measures outlined in the report to ensure the preservation of this important cultural and historical heritage.

According to a source, many ancient bricks were found, along with the base of a vihara pillar with carved lotus buds and a seven-tiered tip of a pagoda that remains largely intact.

Villagers and monks from Wat Chedi Ngam then transported the ancient remains to the temple grounds, awaiting further inspection by the FAD.

"Construction in the area of the Ban Chedi Ngam historical site must cease until urgent archaeological work is completed and a solution to mitigate the impact is found," said Mr Phnombootra.

The Ban Chedi Ngam historical site is not yet registered but is protected under Thai law. The FAD will send staff to inspect it and provide advice on how to best preserve it.

"The Fine Arts Department is committed to preserving historical sites while allowing the country's development to move forward," he said.

Meanwhile, the FAD announced the transition from preservation to development to mark the department's 114th anniversary on Thursday.

The department oversees four main areas: archaeology and museums, language and literature, architecture and craftsmanship, and music and performing arts. Each of these will be developed to enhance their completeness, Mr Phnombootra said.

Key initiatives include the renovation of the National Theatre to international standards, which is being completed this year, and the opening of the Phanom-Surin Shipwreck site in Samut Sakhon as a new learning and cultural tourism destination.

"The department aims to incorporate modern technology in archaeological studies and the preservation of prehistoric sites to make Thailand's heritage more relevant and accessible," he said.

Moreover, new educational programmes, such as local history courses and the creation of local heritage guides, are designed to foster pride among young people.

Furthermore, they are enhancing national museums to ensure they reflect modern services while honouring the country's historical legacy.