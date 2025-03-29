Unesco recognition sought for Loy Krathong

Thailand will push to have the Loy Krathong tradition placed on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said yesterday that the cabinet meeting on Thursday approved the ministry's proposal to nominate the "Loy Krathong tradition in Thailand" for Unesco recognition to safeguard its intangible cultural heritage.

"The Loy Krathong tradition was officially recognised as national cultural heritage in 2011. As such, this Unesco nomination is a crucial step in enhancing Thailand's soft power, which aligns with the government's policy -- particularly in promoting festivals that highlight this cherished tradition's cultural value and significance. This will further establish Thailand as a premier destination for tourists worldwide," she said.

Currently, Thailand has six intangible cultural heritage elements listed under Unesco's Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. These are Khon masked dance (2018), traditional Thai massage (2019), Nora dance (2021), Songkran Festival (2023), Tom Yum Kung (2024), and Kebaya (2024 -- in collaboration with Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore).

In addition, the cabinet approved the second phase of the National Cultural Master Plan (2023–2027), a strategic framework aimed at preserving, restoring, and promoting Thailand's cultural values. The plan supports sustainable development and economic growth based on the principles of the sufficiency economy philosophy, with the goal of Thailand becoming a developed country by 2030, the minister said.

The plan focuses on five key strategies: strengthening national institutions, fostering ethics and cultural values, enhancing cultural environments, increasing the economic value of cultural assets, and improving cultural management efficiency.

The cabinet also approved a draft of the new Film Act, proposed by the Department of Cultural Promotion, to replace the Film and Video Act 2008. The new law is designed to ease regulatory restrictions on the Thai film industry, encourage international productions, and support the sector's growth. Key changes include introducing a self-certification system for filmmakers and replacing licensing with a notification-based process.