Quake death toll in Bangkok, more aftershocks expected

More aftershocks could be on the way

Listen to this article

Rescue personnel work near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

A powerful earthquake which struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon resulted in 10 deaths, 16 injuries and 101 missing at three construction sites in Bangkok, including the collapse of a 30-storey government building, according to Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej.

The 7.7-magnitude quake, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1.20pm in Mandalay, Myanmar, was felt across Thailand, China and Vietnam.

In Thailand, the quake had caused damage in Bangkok and 10 other provinces, including Samut Sakhon, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Chai Nat, Lamphun, Loei and Kamphaeng Phet, said Pasakorn Boonyalak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Quakes in Mae Hong Son

The Meteorological Department reported on Saturday that two additional earthquakes were detected in the northern province of Mae Hong Son.

The first, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of five kilometres, occurred in Pai district at 11.21pm, followed by a magnitude 2.0 quake at 3.24am, also in Pai.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

More aftershocks expected

Aftershocks from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake which hit Myanmar on Friday will continue in Thailand for one to two weeks, according to a seismologist.

Although the aftershocks are expected to be less intense than the initial tremor, people are advised to exercise caution, said Prof Dr Pennung Warnitchai, a renowned expert on structural engineering from the Asia Institute of Technology (AIT) and director of the National Earthquake Research Centre of Thailand.

He also stressed on the need for structural assessments of tall buildings in the wake of the powerful earthquake.

"It's important to make sure that these structures are safe for occupancy and free from damage," Prof Dr Pennung. "If any damage is detected, those buildings must not be used."

The seismologist said that the recent earthquake originated along the Sagaing Fault in Myanmar, which lies between the Indian and Sunda plates. The quake fell within the safety standards for tall buildings designed to withstand seismic activity, he added.

"While risk remains, scientific data suggests that aftershocks will diminish over time."