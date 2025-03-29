Signs of life detected at collapsed Bangkok building

Rescue workers are deployed to the under-construction State Audit Office building that collapsed in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasil)

Vital signs of 15 people trapped in the collapsed under-construction State Audit Office building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district were detected on Saturday, raising hopes for rescuers to save them within 72 hours.

The death toll from the building collapse stands at eight, while 47 people remain missing and their identities unconfirmed, Suriyan Rawiwan, director of the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, said on Saturday.

Rescuers have detected vital signs for 15 people trapped in the 30-storey building, according to Mr Suriyan. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear rubble and navigate rescue teams to the victims.

"Rescue time is set at 72 hours, as fasting and dehydration are possible. Victims risk shock and death if rescue takes longer," he said. The department aims to conduct the rescue operation within 48 hours. Vital signs were detected for trapped individuals who were in groups of three to seven under the debris.

Water and food supplies have not yet reached the areas where signs of life were detected, as they are about three metres deep, according to Mr Suriyan.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected the collapsed site on Saturday morning and said that heavy machinery is being used to clear the way for rescuers. Crane trucks will lift debris and concrete segments from the site, as many remain trapped.

The under-construction skyscraper, located on an 11-rai site on Kamphaeng Phet Road in Chatuchak district, came crashing down following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on Friday afternoon. Work began on the 2.1-billion-baht building in 2020, and the construction had reached its highest floor.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is sending 130 volunteer engineers to inspect high-rise buildings in the capital. About 200 buildings need to be assessed, particularly in Din Daeng and Huai Khwang districts. Two condominium buildings in Lat Phrao must be evacuated due to safety concerns, said Mr Chadchart.

The BMA has opened public parks for those affected after the powerful earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar triggered tremors in Bangkok. More than 300 people sought refuge in the parks on Friday night, with the governor stating they would remain open for one more night if conditions do not improve.