Over 700 cases of Bangkok quake damage to be reviewed

Listen to this article

A bridge that connects two high-rise condominiums is seen damaged, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will inspect more than 700 cases of structural damage in the capital following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar that sent shockwaves across Thailand on Friday, according to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The governor said on Saturday that the BMA has received 2,000 reports of damage resulting from the quake. An initial review has prioritised these reports, with the most severe cases inspected first.

"We will act immediately from today. Our Traffy Fondue system allows us to pinpoint GPS coordinates for initial inspections," Mr Chadchart said. "Volunteer engineers will conduct surveys without having to visit each site for basic screening."

Bangkok deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon said a decision has been made with the department of public works that it will inspect government structures, while the BMA checks on reports submitted by citizens.

Over 700 cases are set to be tackled within the day, with inspections conducted in order of severity, he added.

City Hall announced on Friday that Bangkok has been declared a disaster area following the Myanmar earthquake, with the Bangkok governor in charge of coordinating the disaster response.