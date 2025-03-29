AOT assures safety standards at all six airports

Passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Saturday. Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has confirmed that the structural integrity of its six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, meets safety standards after a powerful earthquake in Myanmar triggered tremors in Bangkok and other parts of the kingdom on Friday. (Photo: Suvarnabhumi Airport Facebook page)

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has confirmed that the structural integrity of its six international airports and aviation infrastructure meets safety standards following a powerful earthquake in Myanmar that triggered tremors in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand on Friday.

The six airports resumed normal operations at 2.30pm on Friday, according to the SET-listed airport operator.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Friday and Saturday, AOT announced the completion of inspections at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports, confirming that their buildings and aviation infrastructure are structurally sound.

AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat sent a letter to the permanent secretary for foreign affairs on Saturday to notify the resumption of airport services.

Thorough inspections of key facilities, including passenger terminals, aprons, runways, taxiways, piers, aerobridges and service systems, have been conducted.

He confirmed that the six airports are safe for operations in accordance with aviation safety, security and international service quality standards.

On Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced that all flights in and out of Bangkok were operating normally following the 7.7-magnitude quake in Myanmar.