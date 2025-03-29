Thai crew members released by Myanmar return home after pardon

An elderly crew member is hugged by his family after he and three other Thai fishermen were released by Myanmar authorities and arrived in Ranong province on Saturday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

Four Thai crew members detained by Myanmar authorities since November last year arrived in Ranong province on Saturday afternoon.

Ras Chaleechan, vice minister for foreign affairs, led a Thai delegation, including representatives from the Thailand-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC) and senior officials from relevant agencies, on a speedboat to Kawthaung province, Myanmar, to receive the crew members.

Their release came after a pardon granted by the Myanmar government following diplomatic negotiations. Mr Ras thanked the Myanmar authorities for granting clemency.

Upon their return to Ranong, the crew members were warmly welcomed by their families.

The four crew members were identified as boat skipper Sunan Mongkuthong, 68; Sompong Wiwat, 61; Thavorn Promimit, 64; and Wiroj Saphanthong Na Nakhon, 69.

The Thai fishermen were detained by Myanmar on Nov 30 after their fishing boats were alleged to have intruded into disputed waters. Following a gun attack on the trawlers by Myanmar patrol boats, one crew member jumped into the sea and died.

On Jan 4, the Myanmar government released 151 Thai prisoners. Once back in Thailand, they underwent a screening process to determine who were victims deceived into the operations and who were active members of online gambling or call centre scam gangs.